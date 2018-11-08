Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Statement About Two Oldest Kids And Their Scientology Beliefs

'They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them,' Kidman says.

Sometimes people forget that Nicole Kidman shares two kids with ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Over the past few months, the Oscar winner has been very candid about her past relationship with Tom Cruise, a far cry from normally choosing not to comment on their marriage as she sees it disrespectful to her current husband, Keith Urban. And the mother of four has not only been commenting on her past relationship with Cruise when asked but she is also talking about her two eldest children — 25-year-old Isabella and 23-year-old Connor — in recent days.

When Nicole and Tom were married, they adopted Isabella and Connor together. For years, the kids have remained out of the spotlight for the most part, despite the fact that they have two of the most famous parents on the planet. But in a recent interview with WHO Magazine, Kidman makes rare statements about her kids and their controversial affiliation with the Church of Scientology.

“They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

“And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here,” she shared.

And even though she may not talk to Isabella and Connor all the time, she still made a point to say how much they mean to her.

“I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” Kidman shared.

In a past interview with Women’s Weekly in 2010, Kidman also talked about Isabella and Connor briefly, saying that they live with their father Tom Cruise by choice. Kidman told the publication that she would have loved to have them live with her, but she respected the choice that they made at the time.

Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban have two biological children of their own, 10-year-old Sunday Rose and 7-year-old Faith Margaret. And recently, Nicole told her pal, Ellen DeGeneres, that the girls would be making a cameo in the upcoming season of her hit HBO show, Big Little Lies.

According to USA Today, Kidman spilled the beans on her girls’ upcoming cameo on the show, telling the talk show host that they were extras in the show before calling herself a “big mouth” for sharing it with the public. The Emmy winner did not give any further details about her daughter’s roles on the show other than that they will be appearing during Season 2.