Marisol Nichols Of ‘Riverdale’ Files For Divorce From Husband Of 10 Years

Marisol Nichols is calling it quits with her husband Taron Lexton.

Marisol Nichols of the hit CW show Riverdale is calling it quits with her husband of 10 years, Taron Lexton. According to People, Nichols filed for divorce from 34-year-old Lexton on Wednesday. The couple were married for 10 years but have been separated for the past two years. Nichols is citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their divorce.

Lexton is a South African writer, director, and producer who is known for his award-winning commercials, documentaries, and music videos. His projects include In Search of Fellini, Struck, Untitled, and The Squeeze. He married Nichols in April of 2008 at the Church of Scientology’s Celebrity Centre in Los Angeles.

Nichols has previously opened up about the difficulties the pair have faced in trying to make their marriage work long distance. Their demanding occupations have caused them to spend a lot of time apart while they work on separate films. Despite the challenge, they were determined to make it work, saying that it was simply one of the fall backs of two very busy careers. “It’s been hard, but we work it out and figure it out as we go,” she said.

“We make do. We both agreed we’d do this, see how it goes and figure it out — but ideally, we’d like to be together. He’s a director, I’m an actress, so it comes with the territory.”

Unfortunately, the distance would become too much for the couple. Nichols is now seeking spousal support from Lexton as well as primary custody of their 10-year-old daughter Rain India.

The 49-year-old actress currently plays the character Hermione Lodge on Riverdale, wife to mobster villain Hiram Lodge played by Mark Consuelos. She is the mother to Veronica Lodge, one of the show’s protagonists, played by Camila Mendes. Her character has played a dynamic role in the show since the beginning, often getting caught up in her husband’s schemes. In order to give herself leverage over her calculating husband, she decides to run for the position of mayor of Riverdale.

Nichols made her break into the acting world in 1997 when she played Audrey Griswold in Vegas Vacation. She also played Nadia Yassir on the Fox show 24 for one season.

This will be Nichols’ second divorce. She was previously married to Andrea Sorrentino, a 36-year-old comic book artist. The pair were married in 1995 and divorced in 1998.

Neither Nichols or Lexton have yet commented publicly in regards to the end of their marriage.