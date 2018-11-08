Abortion Laws That Changed Tuesday Take States Closer To Overall Ban

While election results came in Tuesday night, two new abortion laws quietly passed in Alabama and West Virginia, bringing both states closer to banning the procedure outright.

On Tuesday, voters in two states went to the polls to make an important decision about abortion. In Alabama, a measure passed that grants fetuses “personhood,” a legal status. West Virginia voters passed an initiative that there is no such thing as the right to have an abortion.

The initiative says there is no state constitutional protection that “secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.”

Both these ballot measures will make it easier for states to ban abortion if the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade, according to Vox.

Now that Brett Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court, many think the time is now to overturn the still-controversial Supreme Court ruling that has been the law since 1973.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned and abortion rights are stripped away, state governments can ban abortion statewide, according to The Hill.

Residents can expect that to happen quickly in Alabama and West Virginia, thanks to the two ballot measures that passed during the Tuesday midterms.

Abortion rights are on the line tomorrow in 3 states West Virginia & Alabama will decide whether to change their constitutions to say abortion rights aren't protected Oregon will decide whether to block public funds from being spent on abortions, except when medically necessary pic.twitter.com/Kl5vcoTP2L — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 5, 2018

Amendment 2 passed in Alabama by netting 59 percent of the vote. This amendment says the state has no responsibility to protect or fund abortion. And while the Roe v. Wade ruling stands, it doesn’t amount to much. However, abortion will be banned statewide if and when the ruling is overturned thanks to this amendment.

The measure is a blanket proposal for all abortions, and contains no considerations for cases of incest, rape or a threat to the mother’s life.

West Virginia voters approved Amendment 1 by 52 percent. This Amendment states unequivocally that abortion is not a protected right.

There are four other states that have passed similar legislation, which will ban abortion all over the state the moment Roe v. Wade is overturned. These states are North and South Dakota, Mississippi and Louisiana. There are 9 states that have bans in place that have existed since before the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Brett Kavanaugh was a controversial appointment to the Supreme Court not just because of abortion concerns, but because he was accused of multiple counts of sexual assault and/or abuse prior to being confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh was appointed by Donald Trump to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who retired this year.

Oregon did not pass Measure 106, which would have prevented public funds from being used to pay for abortions, except in cases where it is federally required to do so, or when abortion is “medically necessary.”

The measure only got 37 percent of the vote, with 63 percent opposing the change, according to CNN.