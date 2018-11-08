Pringles Thanksgiving Chips Return, But Sell Out In Less Than An Hour

Turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie flavored chips went up for sale just before midnight, and were sold out before 1:00 a.m.

This holiday season, Pringles opted to go all-in on turkey dinner with a full flavor of everything on a typical Thanksgiving table. The stackable chips are actually three fan favorites, a repeat of some of last year’s holiday flavors, as described by USA Today. Inspired by turkey, pumpkin pie, and stuffing, these chips come with all of the fix-ins.

However, it seems that your luck may have just run out if you were hoping to buy one of these holiday flavors. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that in a mere 41 minutes, and despite costing a whopping $14.99, these cans of holiday Pringles sold out. The initial sale started at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time, and all cans were completely gone by 12:40 a.m. An everyday can of Pringles sells for approximately $2 in retail stores.

Yuvraj Arora, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division, recently spoke with reporters about these Thanksgiving snacks.

“When we launched Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner last year, it was so exciting to see Pringles fans’ positive reactions celebrating how insanely accurate the flavors were. We knew that we had to get Pringles Thanksgiving flavors in more people’s hands this year — particularly hearing that Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie not only were delicious, but truly tasted like the real deal.”

Pringles is now selling Thanksgiving-flavored chips https://t.co/KQjWZI12Id pic.twitter.com/uXKHfz3FZ1 — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2018

Eight flavors hit the shelves last year, many of which did not join the turkey, pumpkin pie, and stuffing this time around. The missing flavors included mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, as well as the American staple of macaroni and cheese. These flavors were served in special TV dinner-style trays.

This year’s limited edition flavors sold as a three-pack of miniature cans. According to Pringles, their turkey chips are a “take on the traditional oven roasted turkey flavor,” and the stuffing chips are “just like the herb-y side dish that you always seem to pile high on your dinner plate.” Meanwhile, the pie chips are being described as “sweet and spiced just like your grandma’s recipe.”

Renee Mailhoit, media supervisor at Edelman Chicago, said Pringles will also be auctioning off a pack on eBay for Giving Tuesday. Details were not immediately available, per the Detroit Free Press.

Pringles is an American brand of potato and wheat-based chips, stacked high in a circular can. The chips are known by many for the slogan, “Once you pop, you just can’t stop.” Kellogg’s bought the Pringles brand in 2012 and have since been deemed the fourth most popular snack brand. Pringles comes in behind Lay’s, Doritos, and Cheetos, which are all manufactured by Frito-Lay.