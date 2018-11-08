Rita Ora Heading To Australia To Perform At The ARIA Awards In Sydney

Rita Ora will perform at the ARIAs later this month in Sydney, Australia.

Aussie fans of Rita Ora will be in for a treat on November 28, after an announcement that the singer will perform at the 2018 ARIA music awards.

According to the Music Network, Rita Ora will make a special musical appearance at the ARIAs being held at the end of the month in Sydney, Australia.

Dan Rosen, ARIA chief executive, issued the following statement regarding Rita Ora’s upcoming performance.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome Rita Ora to this year’s ARIA awards as a special guest performer. She is an extremely talented artist and performer and one of the most exciting acts in the world right now.”

As Pedestrian points out, this is the first major announcement made regarding the upcoming ARIA awards, which is Australia’s leading music awards night.

Rita Ora also released a YouTube video announcement. In it, she said she is “so excited” to be heading down under for the ARIA awards.

“I’m planning a really special performance,” Rita Ora said in the message.

“I cannot wait to come, I’m already counting down. I will see you guys there.”

According to the Aria awards YouTube channel, Rita Ora will be performing her smash hit “Let You Love Me!”

In addition to this clip, Rita Ora was also asked which Australian artist she loved the most. At first, she claimed there were too many to pick just one. However, she does eventually settle on 5 Seconds Of Summer.

“They’re just cool and I know the boys,” she reveals.

Rita Ora then grooves along to one of 5SOS’s songs, “Youngblood,” before reiterating the fact she will be in Australia on November 28 for the ARIA music awards.

For those who live in Australia and would like to attend the ARIA awards in Sydney later this month, tickets for a general public live stream party at Rock Lily at The Star, in Sydney, are available. The ticket price includes the following.

Exclusive VIP seating on the ARIA Red Carpet to watch and experience all of the Red Carpet Arrivals from 2.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m.

A Meet and Greet with an ARIA Nominated Artist.

Complimentary beer/wine on arrival at Rock Lily.

Watch the action as it happens with a live direct feed of the 2018 ARIA Awards streamed exclusively to Rock Lily.

Complimentary Snacks served during the evening.

Exclusive performance by a VIP artist for all ARIA Party Ticket holders.

You can find out more details about these tickets here.