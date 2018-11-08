‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Mac Returns To Genoa City!

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, November 8 brings MacKenzie back to Genoa City with new questions and development in the J.T. case. Plus, Jack and Billy will also find out about Phyllis and Nick, while Kerry won’t be letting Jack off too easily.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) pushed Sharon to snoop around Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) files again. Sharon worried about doing that since Rey already caught her once. Later, she saw MacKenzie (Kelly Kruger) show up at the GCPD where she identified J.T.’s watch for Rey. Vikki made sure she got a chance to discuss the situation with Mac, and they both agreed that they needed to do whatever they could for the kids’ sakes. Of course, Victoria didn’t really mean that since she knows exactly what happened.

When Victoria saw Abby (Melissa Ordway), Abby revealed that Arturo (Jason Canela) found the watch at Chancellor Park while he repaired the water pipe. Of course, Rey ended up turning Arturo’s repair work into a crime scene so that Arturo couldn’t complete the job. Unfortunately for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria, Sharon, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), a delayed repair is the least of their worries. Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers suggest that Rey will be making a big announcement when he’s not busy almost kissing Sharon.

Never fear, today's episode of #YR can be watched here: https://t.co/y52Qdji41K — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 7, 2018

At Jabot, Jack (Peter Bergman) confronted Phyllis about her reconnection with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Phyllis told Jack to mind his business, and he remained diplomatic considering her place as CEO of the Abbott family business. Phyllis also let her ex-boyfriend Billy (Jason Thompson) in on the not so little secret about her reunion with Nick. Billy didn’t care, and later Billy told Sharon who did not care either, but really, they both did because it’s difficult to move on so quickly.

Meanwhile, Kerry (Alice Johnson) told Jack about Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) attempts to get details out of her, and she also warned Jack not to try the same shenanigans since she fully supported Phyllis. Jack agreed he wouldn’t, and then he gave her a ride home. While it’s early days yet, there’s certainly the possibility for romance between these two.

Speaking of Kyle, Summer (Hunter King) begged her mother to give Kyle a project working with her. At first, Phyllis didn’t want to do it, but then Summer convinced her, so Phyllis assigned them to work together, which may or may not end up being a problem for Kyle’s new relationship with Lola (Sasha Calle). Summer will probably attempt to make it become a problem, but whether she succeeds is another issue altogether.

Today’s episode didn’t air in its entirety in some locations. Y&R tweeted out a way to watch the episode online to keep up to date on the latest Genoa City happenings.