Emma Bunton Of The Spice Girls Shares Story Of How She Puked In Mel B’s Mouth After A Night Of Partying

Apparently, the Spice Girls knew how to party back in the day.

Fresh off the heels of their reunion tour announcement, the Spice Girls are making their press rounds, sharing some really, really funny stories as well as a few embarassing stories. And when they stopped by the Heart FM Breakfast show this morning, the hilarious yet awkward story broke out.

Emma Bunton is one of the co-hosts on the morning show along with Jamie Theakston and she had her girls joining her on the show when she and Mel B shared a crazy story from their partying past. The girls played a game where they were trying to see how well they actually know each other and it was then that Bunton began the epic tale.

“We were in America, we’d gone out for some drinks and we were on our way home in the car and I did feel very ill because I’d eaten something weird and had a few drinks.”

“I was sick out the window but it blew…” she said before she was interrupted by Mel B, who said that the vomit actually blew into her mouth.

Of course, now the girls laugh about the whole thing though they probably weren’t laughing back at the time when the unfortunate incident happened. Bunton also joked with Mel B after, saying that if she didn’t have such a big mouth, it wouldn’t have happened.

“Well, because she was still talking! If she had kept her mouth shut for five minutes, it might not have blown in.”

Earlier this week, the popular girl group announced that they would be going on a six-date tour in the United Kingdom, marking the first time that they have reunited since performing together at the closing of the Olympic Games in London back in 2012. As the Inquisitr shared, Emma (Baby Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) will tour together.

The only one missing from the original group is Victoria Beckham aka “Posh Spice,” who will not be able to tour with the girls. But even though Beckham will not be reuniting with the Spice Girls, she did still share the reunion news on her Instagram account along with a photo of her friends.

“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time,” she wrote.

The tour will begin in Manchester on June 1.