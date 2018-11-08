Nina Dobrev Flaunts Her Curvy Backside In Barely-There Bikini

Nina Dobrev took to social media on Wednesday to share a cheeky new photo of herself and a gal pal rocking sexy bikinis.

The former Vampire Diaries star seemingly hit the beach this week with her friend, Lane Cheek. Nina Dobrev donned a barely-there black string bikini as she and her friend turned their backs to the camera in a sexy new Instagram snap.

Nina is seen rocking the teeny bikini, which showed off her curvy posterior, tanned legs, and toned arms and shoulders. Nina wore her shoulder-length, dark hair straight as she posed with her arm around her friend, Lane, and pointed to the horizon. The women are seen looking out at a gorgeous scene, as the beautiful blue sky, ocean waves, and sandy beach are seen in front of them. In the caption, Dobrev reveals that she and “Cheeky” are looking into the future, and it’s looking bright.

Many fans will remember Nina from her role as Elena Gilbert on the CW’s hit series, The Vampire Diaries, where she co-starred alongside Paul Wesley and her former longtime boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder. Nina and Ian dated for a few years and kept their relationship mostly private until calling it quits back in 2013. Not long after their split, Somerhalder began dating Twilight actress Nikki Reed. The pair is now married and share one child together.

Although Nina Dobrev’s Vampire Diaries days are behind her, the actress hasn’t been out of the spotlight. She has starred in movies such as Let’s Be Cops and Flatliners, and is currently working on a brand-new television series titled Fam, which is set to begin airing on CBS in 2019.

The synopsis for the series Fam reveals that after getting fed up with her father, a woman decides to move in with her older half-sister and her sister’s fiance.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dobrev recently got a special surprise while she was on the set of Fam. Her ex-Vampire Diaries star, Paul Wesley, made an unexpected visit to the set to see his former on-screen love. Wesley is also working on a new CBS series called Tell Me A Story which is being produced by TV veteran Kevin Williams. Wesley will co-star in the 10-episode series with actor James Wolk.

“It’s a drama, so it has a lot of dark undertones, and scary moments, but it’s a very dramatic show. It’s a very emotional show,” Williams stated of the new show.

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley have seemingly stayed in touch since they quit working together, and fans would love to see them guest-star on each other’s shows for a TVD reunion in the future.