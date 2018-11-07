Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill Dons Cheetah-Print Sports Bra & Leggings In Workout Videos On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill takes her workouts seriously. She’s often updating her fans with Instagram stories, and her latest series shows her doing a variety of different routines with the help of a trainer. In the videos, Taylor wore a cheetah-print sports bra and matching leggings and prepared for “Rehearsal Day” by working out her abs, glutes, and arms. She was totally pumped up at the beginning of her workouts and continued to work hard as she completed a series of physical exercises. In the end, she’s breathing hard on the gym floor as the caption said, “Officially ready for rehearsal.” The last picture in the stories series was of her looking cute in a car, as she was bundled up in an oversized blue sweater with a white beanie.

All of the Victoria’s Secret models are getting excited about the upcoming fashion show, as some of the big names have revealed their stunning outfits for the walkway. For example, Elsa Hosk will be wearing the fantasy bra this year, which is an honor for whoever is chosen. Taylor has yet to reveal her outfit on her Instagram page, but her excitement is obvious as she also shared a short video of herself skipping down the sidewalk with the caption, “Heading to the #VSFS18 rehearsal!” She wore the same outfit from the car selfie, which also included some black tights, black shorts, and some boots.

And out of all of the VS Angels, Taylor has become known as having her own style in a sort of “rebellious” way, as described by Us Magazine.

“I think my personal style is pretty casual. I don’t know. I’m not a very girly girl. I like to wear pants. I don’t love dresses. I like to wear sneakers. If I could wear sneakers here tonight, I would be in sneakers. And yeah, I think I’m probably a little more casual, maybe a little more tomboyish.”

Even though Hill may prefer a tomboyish look, she’s often seen sporting pretty feminine outfits, like the orange-red skirt and shirt combo that she wore to the opening of the new Daniel Wellington flagship store in Rockefeller Center.

And when Taylor was asked what the “craziest style rule” she’s ever broken, this is how she responded.