Behati Prinsloo Has ‘Nothing To Wear’ In Cheeky New Instagram Photo

Behati Prinsloo was all leg in her latest sultry snap posted to her Instagram account earlier today.

The 30-year-old model took a break from preparing for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to share the sexy shot, in which sat down and stretched out on a cluttered couch donning only a single article of clothing. Behati wore a long sleeved black turtle neck body suit, showing off her long, toned legs and curvy booty to her 5.4 million followers on the social media platform.

She was captured sporting the classic hand-on-hip pose, showing off the set of bangles she wore to accessorize the barely-there look. Behati also paired the outfit with a trendy pair of snakeskin heeled booties and round, dark sunglasses, despite the photo being taken inside a curtained room.

She used the hand not propped on her hip to play with her long, honey blonde hair, which partially covered the model’s face.

“Blow out by @_lorennaadine,” she wrote in the photo’s caption, referring to her hairstyle.

According to her Instagram story, the model, who is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine spent the day at a rehearsal for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is going to be filmed tomorrow night.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel gave birth to the couple’s second child in February, a daughter named Gio Grace Levine, and returned to the runway, People noted, just four months later at Alexander Wang’s New York Fashion Week. The couple also has another daughter, Dusty Rose, whom they welcomed in September 2016.

Behati’s strut down the catwalk tomorrow night will be first after a three-year hiatus, a comeback that E! News reported she didn’t think she would ever be able to make.

“After two babies back to back, doing the @victoriassecret show felt like a distant dream haha,” Prinsloo wrote on her Instagram story, along with a mirror selfie of her abs and a peek at her panties made by the label.

“But I’m so proud to be back and proud of my body and what it can do, feeling stronger and healthier than ever with two beautiful baby girls. #girlpower,” she added.

Behati is one of a total of 60 models that will strut down the catwalk in New York City tomorrow night, including Stella Maxwell, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. Though the show will film tomorrow night, it is not set to air until December 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.