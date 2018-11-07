Larsa Pippen Denies Cheating On Husband In Emotional Post: ‘I Cried Oceans After Him’

Fresh off the heels of their divorce news, Larsa Pippen is setting the record straight on what led to the split between her and husband Scottie Pippen.

Earlier today, the 44-year-old took to her Instagram story to slam rumors that she is a “gold digger” and a cheater in a lengthy post. According to Hollywood Life, the post has since been deleted but it was originally up on her account for a bit before she changed her mind and decided to take the post down.

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publicly ppl saying I cheated when, believe me, it wasn’t like that,” she confessed to her followers.

“He was no where [sic] around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money and I’ve had it my whole life. I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point i decided I have to live my truth and here I am.”

Larsa and Scottie were married for an impressive 21 years before deciding to throw in the towel. The pair share four children together — Justin, Sophia, Preston, and Scottie Pippen Jr. Many were surprised to find out about the split after the pair made a public announcement.

As the Inquisitr shared, the former Real Housewives of Miami star was the one who filed the divorce papers to an L.A. County Superior Court on Friday. The official reason for the split was listed as “irreconcilable differences” and this is the second time that the two have begun divorce proceedings. Obviously, after the first filing, the pair ended up staying together but that time it was Scottie who had filed for divorce in 2015 after Larsa claimed that Scottie was verbally abusive toward her.

Larsa released a statement last Friday, saying that it was with “deep sadness” that she and Scottie are legally separating. She went on to say that they have tried very long to make their marriage work but it came to a point where they decided that it would be best to live separate lives. In the statement, the reality star said that she and Scottie will remain best friends and they still “love each other” very much, while also making it clear that their four kids come first.

“Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

Larsa is best known for being part of Kim Kardashian’s close circle of friends.