Meghan Markle Could Face Resistance As She Reportedly Plans A Natural Birth & Wants Mom At Palace Per ‘Radar’

Prince Harry reportedly shouted, “What Meghan wants, she gets” in the days leading up to the royal wedding. And now, it appears that Meghan wants more things that fly in the face of royal tradition, and it’s hard to know how it’ll pan out. According to Radar Online, Markle is seeking two things that are out of the norm: a natural birth, and for her mom, Doria Ragland, to live at Kensington Palace.

Rumors have it that Meghan wants to use hypnobirthing techniques, which would help her have a natural birth without any drugs.

“Meghan has always boasted of her super-healthy lifestyle. She is fixated on making the birth as natural as possible so she can boast to her L.A. pals she went drug free.”

And as some fans may have heard already, the Duchess reportedly dips into the “regular world” with a disguise in order to attend yoga classes. It’s believed that she even goes to the local Whole Foods from time to time. Meghan is apparently learning these hypnobirthing techniques at the yoga center she attends, and supposedly Prince Harry has even went with her to learn more about it.

But just because this is what Meghan wants, doesn’t mean that the royals are all-in.

It appears that the normal process is to have tons of doctors around, in order to ensure the safety of the baby.

“It’s just not the ‘done thing’ in the royal family. If something went wrong then they would want Meghan surrounded by the top doctors and the whole hypnobirthing idea doesn’t really sit with that.”

And it doesn’t just end there. It appears that the Duchess would like her mom, Doria Ragland, to have a permanent place to live in Kensington Palace once her daughter or son is born. And while that’s not out of the norm for a regular person, it sounds like having Doria at the palace would be something that’s never been done before.

We’ve already heard that Doria has reportedly been invited for a Christmas celebration, which surprised many people. Plus, Doria made an appearance at Meghan’s first charity event, which was also never done before by Kate and her mother.

Plus, Meghan has been pushing royal protocol with her use of PDA with Harry, the way she spends lots of time during walkabouts, and with her wardrobe choices that are more modern than traditional.

We’ll have to see how things go, and whether Prince Harry will be able to accommodate his new wife’s wishes.