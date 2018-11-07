Kelly Ripa To Join Husband Mark Consuelos On ‘Riverdale,’ Playing The Role Of His Mistress

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos apparently love to work together.

As fans of theirs know, the couple first met on the set of All My Children, playing the roles of love interests Hayley and Mateo. Then after meeting, falling in love, and getting married, the couple still continues to work together from time to time with Consuelos sometimes appearing as a guest host on Ripa’s Live With Kelly and Ryan.

And the two are set to join forces yet again, this time on Mark’s hit CW show Riverdale. Yesterday, Kelly took to her highly-followed Instagram account to let fans know that she would indeed be joining the cast of the show, though she did not give any other details like how many episodes she will star in or when the first episode with her in it will debut.

Along with a photo of herself on the set of the show in a big, brown leather chair, Ripa came up with a perfect caption to share the news with her adoring followers.

“It’s a family affair……..Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale”

So far, Ripa’s post has already gained a ton of buzz from her followers with over 111,000 likes in addition to 3,000 plus comments in a short time of the post going live. Some fans commented on the image to express their excitement while countless others begged for more details.

“WOW! So happy to hear this. Love Riverdale and I have been crushing on you since Hope and Faith. Mark plays such a wonderful sleaze.”

“Woop Woop! This will be so much fun to watch,” another fan wrote.

“Omg Ripa, can’t wait to see you and hubby together again on screen. The TV Gods are all smiles,” one more chimed in.

Mark has yet to announce the news on his own Instagram account but both he and Kelly have been promoting their eldest son, Michael Consuelos and his upcoming role on the show. As the Inquisitr shared, Michael will star in a few episodes of Riverdale this season, playing a young Hiram Lodge, the same role that is played by his father.

Like her exciting casting announcement, Ripa also shared the exciting news of her son’s upcoming role in a sweet Instagram post.

“Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale however @instasuelosand i would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that,” she wrote.

Obviously, being on Riverdale has become a family affair for the Consuelos family. It could only be a matter of time before Kelly and Mark’s other two children also land roles.