Queen Elizabeth rides without a helmet so she doesn't mess up her hair

Queen Elizabeth, a lifelong equestrian and animal lover, still mounts up for a morning ride at age 92, and she still does it with only a scarf to cover her hair, reportedly because hard riding helmets mess up her hair.

Town & Country reported that Queen Elizabeth started riding at age three, and last week she was spotted again out for a ride on a beautiful black Fell pony named Carltonlima Emma. The queen said she used to try to ride as often as possible, but added that since she’s aged, she has become choosier about when she takes her pony out.

“I’m rather a fair-weather rider now. I don’t like getting cold and wet.”

The Monarch often rides with her head groom, Terry Pendry, who rides wearing a bowler hat with his riding blazer. On this outing, even the ponies were in their finest, wearing red posies, a symbol of British fallen soldiers, by their furry ears in remembrance of the hundredth anniversary of the end of World War I.

Queen Elizabeth has been seen in the past riding with her son, Prince Charles, and her husband, Prince Philip, who no longer rides after a double hip replacement. But even though Prince Philip no longer rides horseback, he still enjoys carriage driving around the grounds of Windsor, where he lives after retiring from public life.

At 92, Queen Elizabeth is slowing down. Her knees and legs are not what they used to be, but on top of a horse, using its legs as hers… she probably feels free from the effects of age. She probably feels like she’s flying. pic.twitter.com/wl9g8k5DEf — Baby Sussex’s Au Pair (@freepeeper) November 7, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Prince Philip returned to Windsor in May after a lengthy stay in the hospital to replace his hips and treat his osteoarthritis. The Duke of Edinburgh was brought back to Windsor Castle to be reunited with Queen Elizabeth and to recover in time to attend the wedding of his grandson, Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle.

As we know now, he did the stiff upper lip thing and showed up on the big day with a smile. One of the reasons that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had married so quickly was due to Prince Philip’s ill health.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said it turned out for the best as she talked about making every effort for Prince Philip to attend the wedding.

“In fact, one of the reasons that Prince Harry has wanted this wedding to happen quite quickly—this is really whirlwind by royal standards—is because his 96-year-old grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, is retired now and Prince Harry really wants him to be at his wedding.”

Prince Philip was able to attend the weddings of two of his grandchildren after his surgery.