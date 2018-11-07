‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Sharon And Rey Almost Kiss!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, November 8 bring a stunning new announcement in the J.T. case. Rey changes it from a missing person to a murder investigation, and that means the women are trying desperately not to panic.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) has an announcement to make, and it’s about his investigation into J.T.’s disappearance, according to She Knows Soaps. Arturo (Jason Canela) found the watch, and Rey connected it to J.T. through Mac (Kelly Kruger). Now, with the big break, Rey realizes that his missing person case is actually a murder investigation.

Rey makes the announcement, and of course, the Fab Four fight their panic. Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) discovers that Arturo found the watch and that Rey connected it to J.T. through Mac. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) works to stay calm, especially when Rey surprises her at the window of her car when she’s parked at Chancellor Park. Rey needs to know who does the landscaping at the park, as well as who designed the sculpture. Essentially, Rey wants all the information that Nikki can give him about the park. Nikki tries her best to get more details, but Rey declines to say anything more. He’s keeping a tight lid on his investigation, but the women have their ways of digging out the details so they can try to stay one step ahead of the Genoa City Police Department detective.

Sharon (Sharon Case) crosses a line after Nikki presses her to get as much information as possible. After all, Sharon works at GCPD, and she’s the one who can most easily access Rey’s confidential files. The problem is that Rey already caught Sharon once, and she’s certainly on his radar right now.

When Sharon confronts Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) at Crimson Lights and wishes heartache on Phyllis, Rey stands by her, and he informs Nick that there’s nothing left to say. After they go, Sharon still feels upset, and Rey’s there to talk. The attraction between these two is growing day by day even though Rey is married, which is why it’s odd he talks about how he cannot fathom how people walk away from love. Perhaps he means his estranged wife.

The more time they spend together, the closer Sharon and Rey grow, and before the day is over, they almost kiss, but Rey pulls back, and he’s called to work leaving Sharon to watch his big announcement in horror. Although there’s an attraction, starting a relationship with the detective who’s investigating a crime Sharon committed doesn’t seem like the smartest move.