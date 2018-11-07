Doctor Says Prince Harry’s Baldness Is Getting Worse Quickly & He’s Doing Little To Conceal It, Per ‘Express’

Dr. Asim Shahmalak, a specialist in hair transplants at the Crown Clinic in Manchester, has been noticing that Prince Harry’s bald spot has been getting bigger in the “past few months.” Many fans may not have been keeping a super close eye on Harry’s hair, considering that it’s been a busy time for him. Since May, he’s gotten married to Meghan Markle, announced their first baby, and went on a whirlwind international tour with his wife. But of course, a hair transplant doctor would be interested in Harry’s baldness, as he’s warned that “If he does not take action now, he faces suffering from advanced male pattern baldness like his brother in his forties and beyond,” according to Express.

But at the same time, Dr. Shahmalak has noticed that Harry has done little to conceal his rapidly growing bald spot, which used to be on his crown and is now spreading to the back of his head, too. And he has some theories on why this might be, and it has to do with Meghan.

“While marital happiness does not bring about any hormonal changes which would affect hair loss, research shows that men in settled relationships tend to do less to disguise their baldness. It reflects nature and the need to find a partner. Once that goal is achieved there is slightly less incentive to cover up hair loss.”

And the couple certainly does appear very happy, as they show more PDA than any other royal couple in recent memory.

Daily Mail: Prince Harry is losing his hair 'as quickly as William' and could be bald by 50, surgeon claims (but is making no attempt to hide it thanks to his happiness with new wife Meghan) https://t.co/aX1eepVYn0 via @Femail — tvfan00 (@tvfan00) November 7, 2018

Moreover, it wasn’t so long ago when Harry was teasing William for his hair loss. In January 2018, the latter stepped out in his new hairstyle, which was a military-style cut with almost all his hair shaved off, detailed the Inquisitr. Harry’s teasing is rumored to have played a part in William’s new hairstyle, as the former reportedly said the following in public.

“I think he definitely is brainier than I am, but we established that at school, along with his baldness.”

And if the doctor is right that men in happy marriages don’t worry so much about concealing their baldness, then the same can said for William and Kate.

But if Harry happens to choose to “do something” about his increasing baldness, the doctor also had some suggestions. This included using hair thickeners or dying his hair a darker color. He also noted that the prince’s choice to grow out his beard is a sign of his virility.