Hilary Duff Breastfeeds Baby Banks In Adorable Photo

After giving birth to her daughter, Banks Violet Koma, last month, Hilary Duff has been a constant presence on social media — often showing off her little bundle of joy. She did just that on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, when the 31-year-old actress posted a photo of herself breastfeeding little Banks, captioning the snap, “When @haylieduff is outta town B and I steal her office.”

Earlier in the day, she posted another photo of the newborn napping, according to reports from E! Online.

In the photo of sleeping Banks, Duff commented on her carefree persona, something that Duff has seemed to reflect in her own openness in sharing her life as a mother with her fans.

Duff has been quite vocal about her experiences with breastfeeding, previously speaking on The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015 about nursing her son Luca Comrie, who is now five. Describing her experience, Duff said, “I remember when I started working again, seven months after breastfeeding Luca and introducing formula. People [were] being like, ‘Oh, you didn’t make it to a year?'” Hilary remembered. “It felt like a big feat for me!”

However, in a social media environment that has become a haven for “mom-shamers,” Duff has taken note. It’s telling that the photo she posted of herself breastfeeding was consigned to her Instagram Stories, where users can’t comment.

Over the years, Duff has regularly found herself having to defend her parenting skills against criticism from her followers. In 2016, Duff posted a photo of herself and her son sharing a kiss during a trip to Disneyland — an innocent enough act that caused a massive backlash. Duff received so much attention that she was forced to respond on Twitter, writing in her tweet, “For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my 4-year-old is ‘inappropriate’ go ahead and click a quick unfollow with your warped minds and judgment.”

Hilary previously spoke about the phenomenon of “mom-shaming” during her appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show, telling the host that the act could be comparable to adult bullying — and adding that although the advice may not come from a negative place, that doesn’t make it any less unwarranted.

Duff said to Vieira, “We want to do everything right and perfect, because we love our children so much, and it’s basically just judgment on doing things differently from one another. Obviously, we know not one thing works for every family or every child or every mother.”