Constance Nunes Sizzles In A Tighter-Than-Skin Bodysuit And Wows Her Fans

Model and reality TV star Constance Nunes is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure on social media, and she has been doing it quite often these days.

The 28-year-old model, who is one of the stars of the Netflix series Car Masters: Rust to Riches, recently posted a sultry photograph on Instagram where she is featured sitting on a chair and wearing a rust-colored tighter-than-skin bodysuit and brown pants. Nunes wore a high neck, long-sleeved and thong-back bodysuit for the brand Jluxlabel’s ad campaign.

The tight ribbed bodysuit accentuated the model’s figure and gave her a very sexy look. She accessorized with some broad gold bangles, large hoop earrings, a brown clutch, and a matching wool beret.

“That outfit looks dope on you,” one of her fans commented on the picture. Another fan said that Constance is “so gorgeous [and] so awesome” and has an “amazing” knowledge of cars, as showcased on her Netflix series. Another big fan of Nunes showered her with compliments and said that he would like to meet Nunes in person some day.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world, no doubt.”

Lots of fans also commented on the model’s sense of fashion, as well as her photogenic features.

The brand that Nunes wore also posted many pictures of Nunes on their Instagram page, as she regularly models for their clothes and jewelry. In one of the pictures, Nunes is featured wearing a grey jumpsuit with a long V-neck and no bra underneath which provided a very generous view of her perky breasts.

According to a previous article by the Inquisitr, Nunes is featured on Model Mayhem and has posed for both fashion labels and automobile brands and companies. However, she became famous thanks to her Netflix show, which features her as a “mechanic working on depleted cars, fixing them up and selling them for six figures.”

The show has only run for one season so far, but owing to its popularity, fans hope that there will be a second season for the show too, per the report.

Nunes will also be VP Racing Fuels’ calendar girl for 2019. Last months, VP Racing Fuels posted a “behind the scenes” video for their upcoming calendar photo shoot, which shows Nunes looking absolutely gorgeous as she dressed up in multiple skimpy bikinis and flaunted her enviable figure.

VP Racing fuels also added a cover photo from the photoshoot on their official Facebook page where Nunes is featured lying in a car boot. The model wore nothing at all except for a VP racing flag that she used to cover her modesty.