‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, November 6: Donna Throws Shade At Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, November 6, reveals that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) appealed to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and asked her for the truth. He played the Will (Finnegan George) card, and said that he needed the truth for his son’s sake. Just when it seemed as if Brooke might break down and tell him, she said that she needed to go.

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) continued their cat-fight, according to Soap Central. It seemed as if Quinn never counted on the fact that Donna would answer her back. Quinn told Donna that she could not see what Eric Forrester (John McCook) ever saw in her. Donna threw some shade, and asked Quinn if she and Eric are really happily married. Quinn retorted that all the honey in the world did not save her marriage to Eric. The two continued to bicker until Quinn warned Donna that she wouldn’t let anyone interfere in her marriage to Eric.

Later, after Brooke rejoined the group, Donna asked them if Quinn was still a little “off the beam.” She leaves with Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Heather Tom). In the meantime, Eric told his wife that he was glad that Donna had returned. He wanted to be friends with her, but Quinn refused. After promising him that she would always put him first, the couple kissed.

By the time that Donna, Katie, and Thorne arrived at their home, Will was already in bed. Bill was still at the house, and greeted Donna warmly. Thorne — who didn’t know that Bill would be there — demanded an explanation as to Spencer’s presence. Katie told her husband that Brooke had mentioned that he was there.

After Bill left, Donna lamented the fact that someone like Quinn was in Eric’s life. She admitted that she still cared about him. They then discussed Brooke and Ridge’s situation, but Katie noted that secrets had a way of being revealed.

Bill arrived home from Katie’s house — and immediately wanted to know from Justin if he had any news about Ridge and Judge McMullen (Joe Lando). Justin had no news, but Bill’s gut told him that Brooke knew something that she was not telling him.

Brooke and Ridge argued in their bedroom while getting ready for bed. Ridge went to take a shower, then Brooke got a call from Bill. She told him that it was not a good time, but Bill said he would only take a minute. He said that he knew he was putting her in a difficult position — as she would need to rat out her husband — but wanted to know if Ridge had done something wrong. Brooke whispered, “I’m sorry Bill, I’ve got to go.”