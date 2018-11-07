Zoe Kravitz Talks Struggles Of Adolescence: ‘I Didn’t Have Beauty As A Crutch’

Like most people, Zoe Kravitz went through a rough time in her life during adolescence.

The 29-year-old recently opened up to Elle about her struggles of going to school in a wealthy area in Miami at a predominantly Caucasian school. Kravitz told the publication that school is a rough time for a person to find out who they really are but it was especially hard for her since she didn’t look exactly like most of her classmates, saying that she was “short and brown” while the other girls in her class were “tall girls with boobs.”

“I went to a private school in Miami, surrounded by wealthy kids, mostly white. I felt like a freak because my hair was different, and little kids would come up and say, ‘Can I feel your hair?'”

And at the time, Zoe also confessed that some of the things that made her different, like her wavy hair, were the things that she wanted to change about herself. She went to great lengths to try and fit in, even opting to straighten her hair on school days to fit in with her classmates while also reminding them that she is half white.

As most know, Zoe is the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Though growing up with famous parents usually has its perks, Zoe says that it was hard for her because she would oftentimes compare herself to the women that her famous father was dating.

“And my dad was dating supermodels, so I was waking up to Adriana Lima. I didn’t have beauty as a crutch, and I’m thankful for that because I had to develop my personality.”

But now, Zoe seems to be more appreciative of her beauty, posting photos of herself on Instagram that showcase her natural beauty. The actress is also currently busy with work, shooting the TV series High Fidelity just shortly after wrapping up filming for Season 2 of her hit show Big Little Lies.

As the Inquisitr reported back in August, the Big Little Lies cast wrapped up filming the second season of the HBO show. Kravitz stars in the show alongside other big names including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and newcomer Meryl Streep.

Witherspoon shared a collage of photos from the cast after filming was done and included a sweet caption to express just how close-knit the cast became.

“Feeling so grateful to my #BigLittleLies family on our last day of shooting Season 2!???? You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh & cry. Making the second season even more exciting than the last (I can’t wait for y’all to see it!!) Thank you @HBO and our amazing Director Andrea Arnold! Big love to my sisters @nicolekidman@lauradern @shailenewoodley @zoeisabellakravitz and #MerylStreep,” she wrote.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies is expected to air sometime in 2019.