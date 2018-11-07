Jeff Sessions’ Resignation Comes At President Trump’s Request The Day After Midterms, Replacement Unknown

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned, according to NPR. Sessions stepped down Wednesday at the request of President Donald Trump the day after Democrats retook control of the House of Representatives and Republicans maintained control of the Senate in the 2018 midterm elections.

News of Sessions’ resignation from the top law enforcement office in the land comes just hours after multiple stories were published, detailing Trump’s unwillingness to comment on the former attorney general’s future.

“President Donald Trump said he’ll make some staff changes following the midterm elections where Republicans lost the House but expanded their majority in the Senate,” reads a story from USA Today. “The president offered no specifics at a post-election news conference Wednesday and declined to discuss the fate of Attorney General Jeff Sessions or other members of his Cabinet.”

President Trump further detailed that he did not intend to shut down Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election that installed him into office.

Following news that Sessions had resigned, President Trump tweeted that he would be replaced in the interim by Matthew Whitaker, Sessions’ chief of staff, as acting attorney general.

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more info becomes available.