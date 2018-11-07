Mohamed Hadid’s Fiancee Shiva Safai Gushes Over Him On Instagram, Despite Alleged Affair With Model

Shiva Safai had nothing but good things to say about the real estate developer on Instagram.

Shiva Safai doesn’t appear to have taken much notice to the scandal her fiance Mohamed Hadid is currently involved with.

Around the time that 25-year-old Polish model Justyna Monde shared details about an alleged three-year affair with Hadid during an interview with the Daily Mail, Safai was on Instagram, gushing over her love for the real estate developer to her many fans and followers.

“Baby I love and adore you! Happy birthday my sweet love,” she wrote on November 6.

The previous day, Safai shared a solo shot of herself on Instagram and told her fans and followers she was “grateful for this beautiful life.”

Although Safai and Hadid have been engaged since 2013, they have yet to wed and throughout their relationship, Hadid has been accused of being unfaithful. Most recently, earlier this year, Hadid admitted to having a consensual sexual relationship with model Miranda “Vee” Vasquez after she accused him of a raping her weeks prior.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about their interaction with one another in March of this year, Hadid admitted he hooked up with the 23-year-old model and shared sexually-charged text messages she sent him afterward with the outlet.

“I miss your soft lips,” she wrote in one of her post-hookup messages.

Below is a family photo of Mohamed Hadid, Shiva Safai, his kids, and grandkids.

On Monday, November 6, Justyna Monde came forward with her own claims against Mohamed Hadid, suggesting that she and the father of models Gigi and Bella slept together numerous times behind the back of Shiva Safai.

“Shiva is very controlling and she was calling him so many times but it wasn’t my part to say anything about it because I was in a relationship too,” Monde admitted. “I think Mohamed respects his fiancee but I don’t think that a relationship that is based on cheating has a final end like marriage. I don’t think he is going to marry her.”

According to Monde, she continued with her relationship with Hadid until the end of last year when she decided to focus on other things, including a move to America, where she reportedly has someone new in her life.

Prior to his relationship with Safai, Hadid was married to Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his three youngest children, and was frequently seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Mohamed Hadid has not yet responded to Justyna Monde’s statements about their relationship.