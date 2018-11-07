Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Booty In Sexy Bathing Suit Selfie As She Teases New Pieces For Inamorata Line

Emily Ratajkowski never shies away from flaunting her assets via her Instagram page and she has just riled up her Instagram followers with another sultry shot. Ratajkowski not only models and acts, she designs swimwear and it looks as if she’s teasing some new pieces that are ready to debut.

On Wednesday, Emily Ratajkowski shared a sizzling-hot photo to her Instagram page that definitely sent hearts racing. The photo shows Ratajkowski in a fiery-red bathing suit with criss-cross straps and a thong back.

The photo shows Emily from the back, although her reflection can be seeing in the window in front of her. Ratajkowski has her long, dark hair swept over her shoulder, likely in an effort to showcase the straps of the bathing suit.

The bathing suit Ratajkowski is wearing in this post sits high on her hips and her notorious derriere is impossible to miss with this particular photo and angle. Emily is known for her booty and her curves, and this bathing suit is one that definitely highlights all of the model’s assets.

Ratajkowski teased that it was no big deal, but new pieces were going to hit her swimwear site next week. Emily is behind the Inamorata line and indeed, it doesn’t appear that this fire-engine red bathing suit is available on the site quite yet.

So far, Emily hasn’t shared a shot of how the bathing suit looks from the front, and it can’t really be seen in the window reflection. Just based on how the back of it looks, Ratajkowski’s fans were in love with it though.

The model has more than 20 million followers on Instagram, and this latest shot quickly went viral. More than 600,000 people liked the post within the first 45 minutes it was up, and more than 5,000 people posted comments as well. It was clear that everybody thought this was a stunning suit on a stunning woman.

Over on her Inamorata Swim Instagram page, Ratajkowski recently posted a different bathing suit shot that still was sizzling hot. In this case, she appeared to be wearing a fairly simple black one-piece, but she still made it look amazing. It looks like she shared this particular shot via her personal page a few weeks ago, and it seems she’s wearing a Livin’ Cool suit that will be exclusively available via Inamorata.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Emily Ratajkowski recently amazed her Instagram followers when she shared a series of photos showing her dressed like Raquel Welch from the film One Million Years B.C.. No matter what she’s wearing or how much she’s revealing, the model and actress gets people talking and this latest red bathing suit shot quickly accomplished that goal once again.