Miss BumBum 2018 Ends In Brawl After Controversy Over Fake Butt

Another contestant was not happy with the winner of a Brazilian competition that rates contestants backsides.

The latest Miss BumBum competition ended in chaos, Fox News is reporting. This competition, where contestants are rated on their rear, has been held annually in Brazil since 2011. The concept was created by journalist and entrepreneur Cacau Oliver, and the winner of the competition gets to say they have the best derrière in Brazil. The competition is televised, and the winner is often skyrocketed to instant stardom in Brazil. The winner also receives 50,000 Brazilian Reals (the equivalent being around $13,300 USD) in endorsement deals. The competition starts with 27 contestants who represent the country’s different states, and 15 women go on to the finals before one final contestant is crowned.

This year’s Miss BumBum competition got pretty intense for a competition that’s all about butts! On Monday, November 5, Ellen Santana of Rondônia was crowned the winner of the competition. This angered fellow contestant Aline Uva from Rio Grande Do Sul, who attempted to physically remove the winner’s sash from Santana’s body. Uva was reportedly heard shouting that Santana’s rear end was surgically enhanced.

“I fulfilled all the rules of the game, my butt is real, but her butt is plastic!” she was allegedly heard shouting. “Miss Bumbum is a farce. Today I could prove all this.”

Organizers of the competition had to physically separate the two. This isn’t the only controversy this year’s competition sparked, however. For the first time, two transgender women were competing in the pageant. Paula Oliveira, one this year’s transgender contestants, was reportedly receiving offensive comments from her fellow contestants, who questioned whether the competition should allow “men’s bottoms.” Oliveira claimed the other girls were just jealous.

“I’m not offended by what they said, because it’s clear they want me out because I’ve got a much sexier a**,” she said. “They are feeling threatened because they are seeing a trans who is more beautiful than them.”

Last ever Miss Bumbum contest turns chaotic as winner is accused of having a fake bum https://t.co/sVudmwsc4R — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 6, 2018

While petty comments made during a competition aren’t entirely unexpected, physical altercations are definitely more shocking. According to TMZ, Uva has been banned from ever competing for the title ever again, and those who run the Miss BumBum competition are so angry with her that they have removed all pictures and videos of her from the official website. As for the accusations she made about Santana being surgically enhanced, contestants were asked to hold up X-rays to prove their bottoms were real back in August. Officials say that if Uva suspected Santana of cheating, she had plenty of time to speak up about it and should have done so earlier.

Who knew all this drama could come from a bum competition?