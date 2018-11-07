Did Thomas Ravenel’s Girlfriend Ashley Jacobs Lie About Being Asked To Return To ‘Southern Charm’?

Is Ashley Jacobs lying about being contacted by Bravo?

Ashley Jacobs claimed she was asked to return to Southern Charm in an Instagram post earlier this week but according to a Radar Online report on November 6, Jacobs was never contacted by Bravo TV in regard to a potential appearance on Season 6.

“Ashley was not a cast member so there would be no conversation of her returning or not,” a source close to the network explained.

“She is not telling the truth,” added another source.

On Tuesday, Jacobs shared with her Instagram followers that she had decided not to go back to the show after considering the option long and hard. However, according to Radar Online, she didn’t have the option to go back.

Months ago, prior to news of Jacobs’ exit from Southern Charm, her boyfriend Thomas Ravenel confirmed on his Twitter page that he would not be filming any more scenes for the Bravo reality show. As he explained at the time, he was leaving his reality gig because the network was allowed to “fictionalize” his story.

“They took advantage of me. I decided that I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back,” he alleged.

Still, Radar Online’s sources insisted that neither Thomas nor Ashley had the option to return.

“Contracts went out after the reunion. Thomas didn’t get one and neither did Ashley,” an insider snitched. “The cast, and especially Patricia and Kathryn did not want to film with Ashley.”

Below is the message Ashley Jacobs shared with her fans and followers on Instagram regarding her exit from Southern Charm.

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs stuck together throughout the fifth season of Southern Charm but over the summer, they called it quits amid reports of several sexual assault claims made against Ravenel. Then, after being spotted together on a number of occasions throughout South Carolina, Jacobs confirmed she and Ravenel were back together.

As Ravenel continues to face the legal ramifications coming his way due to the allegations made against him, he and Jacobs appear to be going strong and keeping a low profile.

As for Ravenel’s current relationship with his former girlfriend Kathryn Dennis, with whom he shares two children, their co-parenting seems to have hit a road bump and recently, Dennis filed to modify their custody agreement for daughter Kensington, 4, and son Saint Julien, who turns 3-years-old later this month, per Us Magazine.

Southern Charm Season 6 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.