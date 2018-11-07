‘B&B’ Spoilers For Thursday, November 8: The Intimates Fashion Show Brings Old Favorites Back

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 8, promise that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) Intimates fashion show will dominate the screen, with models walking the runway and familiar faces stopping by. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will ask his wife Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to stay away from Bill (Don Diamont) because he has far too much to lose, according to She Knows Soaps.

Ridge Forrester Pleads With Brooke Logan

After endlessly arguing about Bill, Brooke finally told Ridge that Spencer was onto him. Of course, she couldn’t do it in the privacy of their home, instead choosing to tell him just before the Intimates fashion show started. B&B viewers know that she feels torn between Ridge and Bill — because on the one hand she wants to remain loyal to her husband, while on the other she feels some sort of allegiance towards Bill.

Ridge will plead with his wife to stay away from Spencer. He now knows that Bill is pressuring her to tell him the truth, and he is afraid that Brooke may say too much. If his secret leaks out, it could have serious repercussions for him and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando).

Like any husband, he is also worried about Bill’s continued advances towards Brooke. He already knows that they have shared a kiss or two, and at some level he must fear that Brooke may succumb to Bill’s advances.

Intimates Fashion Show Brings Back Fan Favorites

Not only will B&B viewers be treated to Danny (Keith Carlos) and his wonderful physique, but Inquisitr reports that Vivienne (Anna Maria Horsford) and Julian Avant (Obba Babbatunde) will return to our screens on Thursday, November 8. Together with Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo), the Avants return for the fashion show. Vivienne and Julian will support Xander — as this is his first modeling gig — and Shirley will support her granddaughter, Sally (Courtney Hope), who designed some pieces for the line.

Another fan favorite returns in the form of Todd McKee, who plays the role of Jake Maclaine. Jake is the man behind the scenes, working on the technical aspects to bring the Forrester fashion shows to life.

TODAY: While discussing the upcoming Intimates fashion show with Ridge and Steffy, Brooke becomes noticeably distracted by worrying about Bill finding out the truth about Ridge’s interference in his custody case. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Oohb3vjZ7o — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 7, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally will model one of her designs, while Steffy will model the show stopper. The fashion show will be a huge success, and Steffy’s team will have every reason to celebrate.

Don’t forget to tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, then check back with Inqusitr for your latest spoiler news.