Khloe Kardashian Only Talks About Tristan Thompson As True’s Dad, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly dealing with continued relationship issues following the NBA player’s cheating scandal earlier this year.

According to a November 7 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has not recovered from the cheating scandal. The report claims that things are still on shaky ground between them.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe has found it very hard to deal with Tristan’s cheating scandal and that she often will forget how badly he hurt her when things are good between them. However, when she’s reminded of his infidelity, she tends to get upset and question their future together.

“Khloe hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn’t need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions. It’s obvious there are issues, though. She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad,” an insider revealed.

In addition, the source claims that Khloe Kardashian desperately wants her daughter to have both of her parents in her life, and grow up with both herself and Tristan Thompson as the pillars of her family.

“On the outside, she acts all tough, but it still gets to her. But what it comes down to is that Khloe wants True to grow up in a family with both parents. She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan is said to feel terrible about his cheating scandal, and after watching how much he hurt Khloe during the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he feels even worse.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Thompson is full of regret about the bad decisions he has made and that he wishes he never would have broken Kardashian’s love and trust, especially at such an important time in their lives when the reality star was nine months pregnant with their first child.

The insider also claims that Tristan never meant to hurt Khloe and that he loves her and baby True very much.

During the most recent episode of KUWTK, Kardashian live-tweeted and opened up to her fans about the emotions she was going through during that dark period in her life, also claiming that she chose to put her feelings aside in order to have a happy, peaceful birth.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!