Judith Nathan is questioning Rudy's claims, because he made over $9 million last year.

Judith Nathan, estranged wife of Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani, isn’t buying his assertion that he is broke. Nathan and Giuliani are in the midst of divorce negotiations, and the former New York mayor says that he has nothing to give, despite having a banner year in 2017.

PageSix reports that Giuliani is saying that he’s strapped for cash, despite making $9.5 million dollars last year. Bernard Clair, Nathan’s legal counsel, claims that the Trump lawyer is suffering from “sudden income deficit syndrome,” something that tends to befall the wealthy in cases of contentious divorces.

“The symptoms of the SIDS program is front and center: first, Mr. Giuliani claims financial trouble, financial trouble that existed only post-commencement [of the divorce proceeding], according to his statements. His actions and his finances and his expenses don’t comport with the claim of his income diminishment.”

Nathan is seeking spousal support in the amount of $36,000 per month, as well as coverage for a number of her expenses — including the costs of elder care for her mother. She also wants the former mayor to cover all expenses for their various shared homes, including their Palm Beach and Hamptons residences.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Faith Miller, found the “SIDS” remark offensive — and says that her client took a cut in salary, only making $5 million in 2018.

But Clair said that it was Giuliani’s choice to represent Donald Trump at no cost, resigning in the process of taking the D.C. gig. He added that the former mayor has gone through nearly a million dollars in expenses in six months, and has a rather pricey cigar and pen habit that hasn’t been curtailed.

Miller responded that Giuliani can work in whatever capacity he likes, and that it’s none of Nathan’s business.

“Based on a 30-year relationship with Mr. Trump, he was asked to serve in his capacity without compensation. Mrs. Giuliani has a profession [but] she doesn’t work. She’s much younger than my client. She could work. She chooses not to.”

Judith Nathan filed for divorce in April, after it was made public that her husband was stepping out with another woman, Maria Rosa Ryan. Clair said that his client doesn’t care about the infidelity at this point, and just wants Giuliani to pay the bills.

“Straight out, my client doesn’t care about romantic interests or otherwise. She doesn’t care about Dr. Ryan and Mrs. Ryan. What she cares about is these expenses for these people are continuing while she has not received any direct support since August of this year.”

Sources close to the case say that a gag order is likely coming soon.