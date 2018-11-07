Romee Strijd Flaunts Enviable Figure In Racy Lingerie Instagram Post Ahead Of Victoria’s Secret Show

Romee Strijd showed off her incredible hourglass figure as she gave fans a sneak peak at one of the looks she will be parading down the catwalk for this year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show. And it’s not any regular look either!

The Dutch model — who’s been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2015 — will have the honor of wearing the coveted Swarovski crystal bra. She naturally took to Instagram to reveal the good news to her followers, by sharing a picture of herself looking incredibly excited while wearing the impressive ensemble.

“YES, SO honored to wear the Swarovski outfit this year, called ‘Shooting Star’, and blazing with more than 125,000 crystals from @crystalsfromSwarovski #crystalsfromSwarovski,” the 23-year-old captioned the post.

The Shooting Star is more of a full bodysuit than an actual bra, covering Strijd from the neck and shoulders all the way to her toes. The look is completed with a large star set against her back, featuring sparkling triangular points that burst out in several directions. Underneath the sparkling garment, the top model is seen wearing a much simpler black lingerie set. She also wore her long blonde tresses down, parted off center — while her makeup was kept to a minimum.

Swedish model Elsa Hosk was also at the fittings. Hosk was chosen as the lucky angel who would get to strut down the catwalk in the amazing $1 million fantasy bra. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 25-year-old bombshell posted a series of sexy pictures showing her wearing the coveted bra. She will get to parade the garment about during the glittery extravaganza of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret show. The show will be held on November 8, in New York City.

“Hands down best bday present EVER IN LIFE!!!!!! The 2018 fantasy bra! This is for everyone that believes in hard work and goes after their wildest dreams!!!! thanks for making mine come true @victoriassecret #edrazek @monica.mitro can’t wait to wear the million dollar bra down the runway in the #vsfashionshow in a couple of days!” Hosk captioned her social media post.

This year’s fantasy bra features a long-line silhouette with underwire, and bears over 2,100 jewels of over 71 carats. The fantasy bra required four craftsmen and over 930 man hours of labor to reach completion.

Hosk will also wear a matching Swarovski by Christopher Kane crystal necklace — and bangles — during the show on Thursday. Customers will be happy to know that they will be able to buy a similar — yet much more affordable — version of Hosk’s fantasy bra for $250. Said bra will go on sale on November 29.

Fashion fans can expect to see the return of familiar faces such as Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Behati Prinsloo, Cindy Bruna, and Taylor Hill at this year’s Victoria’s Secret show.