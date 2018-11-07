Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter: ‘You Are Everything To Me Sweet True!’

Once again, Khloe Kardashian is showing off her adorable daughter for her millions of Instagram followers.

Since the birth of baby True, it’s not uncommon for Khloe Kardashian to regularly post photos of her sweet tot on almost a daily basis. Today was certainly no exception as Kardashian gave fans yet another behind-the-scenes snapshot of the 6-month-old. In the image, Khloe sits in bed as she holds True on her lap.

The mother/daughter duo are matching in white with Khloe in a white robe and True in a tiny little white ruffled onesie. The pair also sports matching hats with Khloe in a blue pointy hat and True in a matching purple and yellow hat. While Khloe sports a smile on her face, True also wears a huge grin from ear to ear.

The mother of one’s fans have already given the image a ton of accolades with over 1.4 million likes in addition to 10,000 comments within just an hour of the post going live. Some fans commented to let Khloe know how adorable baby True is while countless others couldn’t help but gush over what an amazing mom Khloe appears to be.

“What a little doll! So so beautiful! What a blessing.”

“Omg the True is soooooo beautiful! God bless,” another wrote.

“What a little love muffin! How many times a day do you nibble her rolls? At least a million, I’m sure,” one more commented.

And while Khloe seems totally smitten with her first born, it appears that she is still uncertain about her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Khloe and Tristan are still struggling with their relationship and how to move forward following the cheating scandal that rocked the pair earlier this year.

A source close to Kardashian shared that Khloe is still skeptical about her relationship with Thompson and though she has moved past the cheating scandal, she will never forget what Tristan did to her or how it made her feel, especially since some of it played out on one of the most recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During the episode, Khloe also sent out a telling tweet, letting her fans know how she feels about the highly-publicized scandal.

“Oh my God my heart is racing! You may forgive but forgetting is not possible.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how Khloe’s relationship with Tristan ends up panning out over the course of the next few months.