Ariana Grande Oozes Sensuality In Sexy Photo To Promote New ‘Breathin’ Video

Singer Ariana Grande has been busy debuting and promoting her newest single “thank u, next,” a song inspired by her past romantic relationships and the lessons she’s learned from them. On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ariana performed the song for the first time on television, reported E! News.

For the performance, Ariana was accompanied by her backup dancers Victoria Monét and Tayla Park dressed in all white at a wedding. At one point, the “God is a woman” singer stumbled off a chair that she was standing on and fell, prompting her to immediately start laughing at herself. However, she didn’t let the stumble stop her and continued belting out her powerful lyrics.

“One day I’ll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama / I’ll be thanking my dad / ‘Cause she grew from the drama.”

“Thank u, next” is not the only song the pop artist performed during the episode. She also sang another hit single from her fourth studio album Sweetener, titled “breathin.” In honor of the release of the music video for “breathin,” Ariana took to Instagram to encourage her fans to go watch it by posting a sensual photo of herself.

In the photo, Ariana is sitting on a chair with her profile view to the camera as she looks up at the ceiling with her eyes closed and one hand touching her chest. She’s dressed in a black tank top, bordered with gold studs and black pants. Her long brownish-blonde hair is pulled back into her signature ponytail and left wavy as it tumbles down her back and shoulders. She completed the look with red lipstick and thick black mascara.

The caption alongside the photo read, “‘breathin’ video by @hannahluxdavis out now,” followed by a black heart. Ariana’s 133.3 million followers loved her most recent snap, leaving almost 1 million likes in the first half hour. They also left thousands of comments expressing how much they loved the singer and her newest music video and how much she inspires them.

One follower wrote, “wow, just wow I do not know what to say! Music videos that perfectly describe the words. I fell in love with this music video. a miracle,” while another commented, “I’m so proud of you, your soooo strong! For me you’re an example! I love you.”

The video features Ariana as she attempts to escape a mental haze, wrote Elle. The song is meant to express her own personal struggles with anxiety and panic attacks.

Many of her fans commented on how stunning the visuals were in the video, with one writing on her Insta snap, “A visual representation of what anxiety looks like in your head. Absolutely insane. Love every second.”