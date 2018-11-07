Mady Gosselin, Jon & Kate’s Outspoken Older Daughter, Is Unrecognizable At Age 18

The teen TLC star posts a new photo and fans do a double take.

Madelyn Gosselin is all grown up. The teen daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin, who also goes by her nickname Mady, posted a new selfie to Instagram, and it’s clear she is no longer the Gymboree-wearing little girl fans remember from the family’s long-running TLC reality show.

Mady, who turned 18-years-old along with her twin sister Cara last month, posted a close-up photo of her face, noting that she was wearing makeup artist Elizabeth Yoon’s makeup in the snap. In the photo, the teen is wearing hoop earrings and a sweater as she shows off a natural, glowy look that does not look made up at all.

Many fans took to the comments section of the post to comment on how gorgeous and grown-up Mady Gosselin has become in the years since she was last seen on the family’s reality show. Fans described Mady’s new photo as “stunning,” “beautiful,” and “gorgeous,” and a few commented that they could see a resemblance to her mother Kate. Others couldn’t help but ask if the now 18-year-old voted in the midterm elections, now that she is legally old enough. A few other fans asked Mady Gosselin when she will be returning to TV.

You can see Mady Gosselin’s surprising new selfie below.

The new post comes less than a month after Kate Gosselin shocked fans with an 18th birthday photo of her firstborn daughters Mady and Cara, as the Inquisitr previously shared. Fans were blown away by the photo, which showed the sisters holding oversized gold “18” balloons.

While it is easy to get some of the eight Gosselin kids confused—Mady and Cara are big sisters to 14-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Aaden, Collin, and Joel—Mady Gosselin has always been a standout.

Fans of the Kate Plus 8 reality show may recall Mady’s sometimes sassy attitude as she went head to head with her mother while TLC’s cameras rolled. Mady has also been vocal about her estranged relationship with her father Jon, telling People she didn’t appreciate her dad’s habit of publicly talking about the family’s confusing visitation and custody situation after her parents’ 2009 divorce.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady told People in 2016. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen. He doesn’t even know us. How can he dare to talk about us?”

Last month, Kate Gosselin described Mady and Cara as “wise, level-headed, reasonable, forgiving, loving, kind and absolutely brilliant ADULTS.”

Kate Plus 8 last aired a new episode on TLC in July 2017.