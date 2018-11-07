Owen Wilson ‘Refuses’ To Meet His Newborn Daughter, Says He Doesn’t Want To Share Custody

Actor Owen Wilson welcomed a baby girl last month with his ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates. However, according to sources close to the actor, he is not interested in meeting his daughter, Lyla, nor does he want to share custody of her with his ex, reported the Daily Mail.

A source told Us Weekly that Wilson “refuses to meet his daughter,” adding that Lyla looks exactly like him — with the same “fair skin, blonde hair, and blue eyes.”

“He even checked the no visitation box in court in June. He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her.”

The source went on to mention that Wilson hadn’t contacted his ex regarding the birth of his daughter, despite dating Varunie for almost five years.

“[He] knew all along that Varunie was pregnant. Owen was told when Varunie was four weeks pregnant.”

A representative of Wilson’s spoke to the magazine on behalf of the actor, telling them that “[it] is a private matter and it’s not appropriate to comment further.”

In June, the Wedding Crashers star accepted Vongsvirates’s request that he take a paternity test. The results of the test were revealed by Us Weekly shortly after, reported AOL.

“The alleged father is not excluded as the biological father of the fetus.”

Exclusive: Owen Wilson does not have a role in his infant daughter’s life. https://t.co/vMHzwA7Gyk — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 7, 2018

At the time, a source close to the actor commented on the paternity test.

“Owen has been a great father to his boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers. Of course, if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.”

The actor is also father to two sons, Robert, 7, and Finn, 4. Robert was born to Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Jade Duell, while Finn was born to fitness trainer Caroline Lindqvist. When Lindqvist got pregnant with Finn, she was in the middle of a divorce with her ex-husband — and plastic surgeon — Ritu Chopra.

Wilson spoke to television host Ellen DeGeneres on her show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, back in 2017. The topic of conversation centered around his sons. He revealed that Finn idolizes his older brother, Robert — who goes by his middle name, Ford — and was named after Wilson’s dad.

The proud father went on to talk about how much fun he has with the two boys, sharing a story about their trip to Sequoia National Park. After telling his young boys that they were looking at the biggest tree in the world, his youngest son responded, “I’ve seen bigger.”