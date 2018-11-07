Jennifer Garner Hilariously Recalls Scandalous Wardrobe Malfunction At Church

'My skirt got caught in my panties,' the actress explained.

We’ve all had one of those days where our clothes just aren’t falling the correct way – including actress Jennifer Garner.

The mother of three recently spoke to People, surprising everyone with a hilarious wardrobe malfunction that occurred during a church service. As the 46-year-old explains, she was walking through church when she realized that something was just not right with her outfit after going to the restroom.

“My skirt got caught in my panties at church a couple of weeks ago and I almost walked into the congregation after going to the restroom with full biscuit showing.”

Luckily, Jennifer says that she “felt a breeze” and was able to fix her skirt before walking back into the congregation. Had she not caught the snafu before she left the restroom, things could have turned out really poorly for the actress, especially if anyone at the service had a camera.

It’s easy to see that faith and going to mass is important for Jennifer and her family. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the actress was spotted at mass in Brentwood, California, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck this past weekend. The pair attended church services with their three kids — 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina, and 6-year-old Samuel. This seems to have become somewhat of a ritual for the family on Sunday mornings.

As Garner and Affleck were walking into mass together, they still appeared to be a tight-knit family despite having just finalized their divorce. At one point, Affleck even put his hand on Jen’s shoulder and they were photographed smiling together. Though the couple famously split over three years ago, it wasn’t until recently that they were able to finalize their divorce.

As the Inquisitr shared, the couple finally signed on the dotted line after Affleck checked out of rehab for the third time. Jennifer was the one who wanted to speed up the process and also keep things a little more private, opting to use a private judge rather than going through the public court.

The pair first starred in Pearl Harbor together in 2001 but it wasn’t until 2004 that they actually began dating. In 2005, the couple tied the knot and had children pretty quickly after that. The pair announced their separation in June 2015 and remained separated without officially ending the marriage until recently as Ben sorted through his issues with addiction.

The troubled star checked out of rehab at the beginning of October and shared a touching post with his fans to thank them for their support during this difficult time in his life.

“This week I completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” he wrote on Instagram. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”