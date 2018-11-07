Anwar Hadid Makes Cryptic Instagram Post Amidst Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons Relationship Drama

Anwar Hadid — Bella and Gigi Hadid’s younger brother — just might be in something of a love triangle with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons. Elle reports that, despite a couple of flings with Hadid, it looks like Jenner has decided to return to her ex, basketball player Ben Simmons. As Elle notes, this may have prompted the 19-year-old male model to make some cryptic posts on his Instagram stories.

“I wonder if I could be loved as deeply as I love,” he wrote on one of his Instagram Stories.

Another photo shows words scribbled on his wrist which read, “Why are you still in my mind?”

The Inquisitr reported back in September that there were rumors that Anwar Hadid was “falling” for Kendall Jenner.

“He thinks she is smart, funny, sexy and has incredible style,” a source reportedly said to Hollywood Life. “He does not want to screw it up with her, so he is doing his best to play it cool with her.”

That report came after Anwar and Kendall were seen hanging out in Italy during Milan Fashion Week. There was also a sighting of a hickey on his neck after he was seen with the reality TV star and model.

Earlier in September, the two spent time together at a New York Fashion Week party — and the night yielded reports that they were making out at the event.

“Kendall was sitting with Anwar all night and made out with him for quite some time,” a fellow party-goer said to Page Six. “They didn’t give a damn who saw them.”

This followed their first public makeout sighting in June, when TMZ posted photos of Jenner and Hadid kissing at a CFDA after-party.

After the photos were released, Kendall said that she and Anwar were just friends — but his recent Instagram posts could be telling a different story.

As mentioned earlier, Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner’s on and off relationship seems to be back on again, after Jenner was seen supporting him at a recent 76ers game

Page Six reports that she kept a low profile at the game, opting to sit in a suite instead of the stands. As the article notes, Jenner and Simmons started seeing each other in May — but the spark between them seemed to have burnt out by September.

But there have since been claims that Simmons had been making an effort to become a part of her life again. So there may be more to come from their relationship after all.