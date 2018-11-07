Kanye West Accidentally Tweets Racy Photo Of Kim Kardashian In Her Underwear

Kanye West took to social media this week to post a prayer that he had taken a screenshot of from the phone. However, he accidentally posted a photo of his wife Kim Kardashian wearing nothing but her underwear.

According to a Nov. 7 report by Daily Mail, Kanye West posted the screenshot to his Twitter account, but he had accidentally forgotten to crop the photo, and his gallery could be seen underneath the original photo. Photos of Kim Kardashian and his children can be seen in the now-deleted post.

Along with the prayer, Kanye’s camera roll boasted photos of his wife Kim wearing a pair of sexy, high-waisted black underwear, and a long-sleeved, red crop top, which showed off the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sexy abs and flat tummy.

Other photos that can be seen include the couple’s son Saint West smiling by the pool, and photos of Kim and Kanye’s mansion. Although Kardashian and West choose to share a lot of their life in social media posts and on the family’s reality TV show, Kim has made it clear that she needs to okay the content that is being made public, which is not what happened with Kanye made his Twitter blunder.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West often hide parts of their life that they want to keep private. When they decided to have their third child via a surrogate, they were very upset that the news was leaked to the media.

Recently, new rumors that Kim and Kanye are planning to adopt a little boy from an orphanage in Armenia have surfaced. Sources are now claiming that the mother of three would love to have a child that reminds her of her late father Robert Kardashian, whose family came from Armenia.

Robert, who shot to fame as one of O.J. Simpson’s lawyers in his infamous murder trial, tragically died back in 2003 following a short battle with cancer.

“They’ve been in contact with an orphanage in Armenia that they visited three years ago, and they are planning a trip over there in the next few weeks. Robert’s family was Armenian, so it feels totally natural. Kim doted on her dad and would love a little boy who reminds her of him,” an insider revealed.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s lives when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.