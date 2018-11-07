AnnaLynne McCord Flaunts Her Figure In Stunning Bikini Selfie

Actress AnnaLynne McCord is generating buzz on her Instagram page this week after sharing a sexy selfie showcasing her enviable figure in a skimpy pink bikini. The former 90210 star joked about having to take a lot of shots before she found just the right one to share and it looks like her fans love the one she chose.

On Tuesday, AnnaLynne McCord posted a new bikini shot to her Instagram page and this one was sizzling hot. The actress is wearing a pink and white bikini as she is in a pool and the shot showcases her cleavage and stunning abs.

The bikini that McCord is wearing in this photo is from the swimwear designer Ellejay. AnnaLynne paired the pink Ludi triangle tie top with the pink Daniela Brazilian bikini bottoms and the pieces look stunning on her. Both Ellejay pieces have white flowers and white embroidery stitch details and look especially amazing on AnnaLynne’s figure.

In the bikini selfie that McCord shared, she’s wearing a visor and seems to have gone with little to no makeup along with no additional jewelry or accessories. AnnaLynne joked about how it took her 232 timer attempts to get this one that she liked well enough to share, and it’s easy to see why she decided that this one captured just the right look.

The skimpy pink bikini prompted plenty of commentary from her followers and everybody thought she looked stunning. Her toned physique and killer body were praised by many who thought she was a queen and looked absolutely beautiful.

As the Inquisitr has previously shared, AnnaLynne has opened up in the past about how she loves to workout outside and has embraced plenty of different types of exercise to sculpt her body. Whether it’s hiking, running in the sand, tennis, or belly dancing, McCord thrives on being healthy and she’s clearly dedicated to staying fit.

McCord is known for her previous roles on shows like 90210, Dallas, and Secrets and Lies, but her IMDb page notes several other projects she’s currently got going. She can be seen in the Pop comedy Let’s Get Physical, and she’s got two projects that are currently in post-production. One is a short titled Milkshake Girls and the other is a project titled Tone-Deaf.

AnnaLynne McCord has been sharing quite a few bikini selfies lately and every single one wows her Instagram followers. This latest one definitely hit the mark in showcasing her fit physique and sexy curves and her fans cannot wait to see what she shares with them next.