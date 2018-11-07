Jon & Kate’s Gosselin’s Son Collin Is ‘Excited’ To Return To Regular School With Sister Hannah, Per ‘Radar’

A family friend says the Gosselin's' sextuplet son did not like the private school his mom previously had him enrolled in.

Jon and Kate Gosselin’s son, Collin, could be returning home soon, and it sounds like he is ready to make another school switch. The 14-year-old sextuplet son of the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 stars has spent the last two years living at an inpatient treatment center for children with special needs. Now, a close friend of Jon Gosselin has revealed that Collin’s time at the treatment center may almost be up.

In an interview with Radar Online, Gosselin family friend Eric Rodriguez revealed he had a chance to talk to Collin over the weekend when Jon brought the boy into his barber shop during a rare weekend visit home. Rodriguez has been Gosselin’s barber for 20 years, and he hooked Collin up with a fresh cut.

Jon Gosselin’s friend told Radar the sextuplet “can’t wait” to go home, and that he is looking forward to Thanksgiving break.

“When Collin was here, he got a little down when I asked him if he was excited to go back [to the facility]…He was bummed about going back. He just said to me, ‘I can’t wait for Thanksgiving break! And to come home.'”

In another surprising plan, Collin Gosselin is reportedly hoping to go to a local public high school with his sister Hannah, when now lives with their father, Jon, and not with their mom Kate Gosselin. Earlier this year, Jon Gosselin shared a photo of Hannah as she started at a new school apart from her other siblings. Now, it sounds like Collin is ready to join her.

In the new interview, Rodriguez said Collin Gosselin told him he didn’t like his previous private school that his mother had enrolled him in.

“I asked him if he was excited about going to regular school and he said, yeah he’s super excited about it. He just said he didn’t like his other school that he was in before that facility, the one that Kate had him in. I can definitely tell that he can’t wait to come home. I don’t think he really likes the place. Let’s hope he gets out soon.”

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Jon Gosselin filed papers in Pennsylvania court in October, claiming it is in Collin’s best interest to live with his him upon his release from treatment. The former TLC star, who also shares teens Cara, Mady, Alexis, Leah, Joel, and Aaden with his estranged ex-wife, has filed for full physical and legal custody of Collin once the boy is released from treatment.

Eric Rodriguez told Radar Jon Gosselin is hoping to have his son Collin home for good by December 18. Kate Gosselin has remained silent on Collin’s weekend visit home and the plans for him to return to a regular school.