Alleged Bigfoot Erotica Writer Wins Virginia Congressional Race

Republican Denver Riggleman — who is allegedly the author of a book that uses the mythical Bigfoot to tell a story in the erotica genre — defeated Democrat Leslie Cockburn to win Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

The race between Riggleman and Cockburn garnered national attention this summer, per a story published by the Week, when it was revealed that Riggleman was allegedly the author of a book titled “Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him.”

It was back in July, when Riggleman’s opponent, Leslie Cockburn — whose daughter is actress Olivia Wilde — posted a screenshot from Riggleman’s Instagram.

The photo showed a naked image of Bigfoot with his genitals masked by a black bar.

The Week reported that Cockburn then alleged that Riggleman campaigned with a white supremacist, Unity and Security for America co-founder Isaac Smith, and was a “devotee of Bigfoot erotica.”

The Washington Post reported a statement by political analyst David Wasserman in July which said, “The most curious element of Riggleman’s background may be a recently-deleted Facebook author page appearing to promote a self-published book titled The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him.”

In an interview with the Washington Post, Riggleman said that he did write an “anthropological book sort of based on parody and satire,” which was “a running joke with a bunch of military pals for the past 14 years.”

He also cited that the Instagram image was drawn by an artist friend.

“I thought it was funny. There is no way that anybody’s dumb enough to think this is real,” said Riggleman to the Washington Post.

In a strange twist, USA Today reported that the adult website Pornhub said searches for “Bigfoot” shot up 8,000 percent in the days immediately following Cockburn’s tweets about the alleged book.

USA Today reposted a statement from the adult entertainment website which said, “We’re pretty open-minded here at Pornhub, but none of us were expecting that Bigfoot pornography would be at the center of a contentious race for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in Virginia.”

Riggleman won Tuesday night by seven points in the historically Republican 5th District.

Mr. Riggleman, who is a distillery owner/operator, will succeed retiring GOP Rep. Tom Garrett.

The Washington Times reported that the race for Mr. Riggleman was called at 8:39 p.m. Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. With nearly 88 percent of precincts reporting, Mr. Riggleman led Ms. Cockburn by a 55 percent to 45 percent margin, said the news outlet.

Thank you, @SarahHuckabee for coming down to Warrenton to support my campaign this morning! Great to see everyone. pic.twitter.com/3uOU7S8Gak — Denver Riggleman (@Denver4VA) November 2, 2018

Riggleman’s former opponent, Leslie Cockburn, is an award-winning journalist and filmmaker who has won an Emmy Award, The Hillman Prize, and several other prestigious journalism awards.

Her investigative reports have aired on CBS, NBC, PBS and 60 Minutes. She is married to Andrew Cockburn, and the couple share three children — Chloe Cockburn, Olivia Wilde, and Charles Philip Cockburn.