Prince Philip Once Turned His Acid Tongue On Queen Elizabeth And Left Observers Gobsmacked

Prince Philip is famous for speaking his mind, no matter the situation or the person in question, but when the Duke of Edinburgh once turned his notorious acid tongue on the Queen, it shocked everyone.

The Express reports that it happened during the royal couple’s visit to the Channel Islands way back in 1957. One day Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were informed that bad weather had forced a change to their schedule.

Upon hearing the decision the Queen asked to know more reasons why it had been made, which appeared to rub Prince Philip up the wrong way.

According to royal author and society diarist, Kenneth Rose, Prince Philip turned on the monarch in front of a “party of officials” and snapped “Haven’t you go the intelligence to realize…”

Many observers of the royal spat felt the Duke had gone beyond the pale on this occasion, but perhaps one of the reasons the Queen loves Prince Philip is because he is outspoken and doesn’t stand on ceremony for anyone.

After being told that Madonna was singing the Die Another Day theme in 2002, Prince Philip remarked, “Are we going to need ear plugs?”

After accepting a conservation award in Thailand in 1991, Prince Philip felt it necessary to remind his hosts, “Your country is one of the most notorious centres of trading in endangered species.”

At a project to protect turtle doves in Anguilla in 1965, the Duke pondered, “Cats kill far more birds than men. Why don’t you have a slogan: ‘Kill a cat and save a bird.”

When bumping into a tourist in Budapest in 1993, the Queen’s consort observed, “You can’t have been here long, you haven’t got a pot belly.”

On discussing the ‘genius’ of Tom Jones in 1969, a philosophical Prince Philip lamented, “It’s difficult to see how it’s possible to become immensely valuable by singing what are the most hideous songs.”

When visiting the Aircraft Research Association in 2002, the Duke made his feelings clear on air travel. “If you travel as much as we do, you appreciate the improvements in aircraft design of less noise and more comfort – provided you don’t travel in something called economy class, which sounds ghastly.”

Upon meeting a Scottish driving instructor in 1995, the Duke of diplomacy asked, “How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test?”

When offered wine in Rome in 2000, Prince Philip snapped, “I don’t care what kind it is, just get me a beer!”

Turning his thoughts to Russia in 1967, the famous royal said, “I’d like to go there very much – although the bastards murdered half my family.”

When the Duke of Edinburgh met Aboriginal leader William Brin in Queensland in 2002, he asked, “Do you still throw spears at each other?”