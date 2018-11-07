Fans say that Beyonce was a day late with her support.

Fans are wondering what took Beyonce so long to throw her support behind candidate Beto O’Rourke, who ran for a Texas Senate seat against Republican Ted Cruz. Many think that if Queen Bey had stepped forward sooner, she could have had a serious “Taylor Swift effect” on the Texas race, a race that went Ted Cruz’s way by a small margin.

PageSix says that many people are upset by the singer’s last-minute endorsement of Beto O’Rourke, the popular Democrat from El Paso, Texas — because they know what kind of influence she carries.

On Election Day, Beyonce posted a request for her fans — and indeed all citizens — to get out and vote. In the Instagram photo, she is wearing a ballcap that reads “Beto For Senate.”

“We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you.”

The singer shared the post with her 119 million followers, and as a native Texan, she was the right person to support a candidate from that state.

But instead of praise, many of her followers wanted to know what took her so long to encourage people to vote in such a critical election.

Fans of the songstress were disappointed, especially when the race ended up being so close, that she didn’t post weeks ago — and possibly even make a campaign appearance.

“You have such a huge, influential voice and you wait until Election Day to post this?! Beto needed you sooner. Maybe you could’ve actually made a difference.”

Another fan wondered why Beyonce even bothered on the day of the election.

“You came out literally two hours before elections were over. Why didn’t you use your influence months ago.”

But at least one fan said that it’s unfair to blame the singer for Beto O’Rourke’s loss in the midterm election.

“Beto did not lose because of Beyoncé. Log out and put your phone down. Thanks. Goodnight.”

But many supporters of Beto O’Rourke believe that O’Rourke will not disappear from the public eye, as the Inquisitr reports, given that he raised far more campaign funds than Cruz — an incumbent who ran unsuccessfully in the Republican presidential primary in 2016. But even Cruz felt threatened by the Democrat, and spoke of him as being radically left of center.

“The far left is going to show up and vote. We are already seeing in early votes right now Democratic turnout shattering records. If we know the hard left is going to show up in big, big numbers, then our job is clear—we’ve got to make sure conservatives show up in big, big numbers to keep Texas red.”