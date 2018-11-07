Demi Lovato Planning To ‘Come Back Hard’ In 2019 Following Overdose

Demi Lovato is reportedly planning a major comeback next year after a rocky year in 2018, which included a drug overdose and a long rehab stay.

According to a Nov. 7 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Demi Lovato is feeling good after getting clean and sober and is ready to begin an epic comeback which will take place after the new year.

However, sources claim that while Lovato is actively planning to have a career turnaround next year, she is not working or doing any career-related activity until the year is over.

“As of now, there’s going to be no work activity for the rest of the year. Demi will come back hard in 2019.”

As many fans will remember, Lovato was found unresponsive at her home back in July. The singer’s friend then administered the drug Narcan, which combats the effects of certain drugs. Paramedics then arrived on the scene and transported the singer to the hospital.

Following her hospitalization, Demi entered a rehab facility, where she has been receiving treatment for months. Upon heading to rehab, Lovato spoke out on her addiction issues.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Demi wrote via her Instagram account back in August.

Lovato was spotted out in public for the first time this week since seeking treatment. She was seen having fun at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in L.A. and then grabbing dinner with designer Henry Levy in Hollywood.

Henry Levy is said to be a good choice of companion for Demi Lovato, as the two have been friends for years. Levy and Lovato allegedly met in rehab a few years ago and hit it off. The two became friends, and Henry is still clean and sober, which he takes “very seriously,” Entertainment Tonight reports.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi is now spending her time split between a halfway house, which is focused on keeping the former Disney star clean and sober, and in her private L.A. home.

Demi Lovato hasn’t spoken out about her sobriety since leaving rehab. However, she did break her social media silence on Tuesday to reveal that she was grateful to be home in time to cast her vote in the midterm election.