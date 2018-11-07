Donald Trump Jr. Believes He Will Be Indicted By Robert Mueller Very Soon, ‘Politico’ Reports

The Russia investigation is expected to be back in the news after going quiet during midterm elections.

Donald Trump Jr. could be facing an imminent indictment from Robert Mueller, with a new report claiming that the eldest son of President Trump believes that he could be facing charges anytime in the coming days.

The Russia investigation went into something of a quiet phase in the past several weeks leading up to the midterm elections, but insiders have said that Mueller is ready to move forward with new developments. As Politico reported, Mueller is expected to submit a final report on the Russia investigation to the Justice Department at any point in the coming months, and with it could come new indictments.

Donald Trump Jr., the architect of a controversial 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer promising to share dirt on Hillary Clinton that had been stolen by Russian hackers, believes he is in Mueller’s crosshairs.

“Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who served as a key campaign surrogate for Republican candidates, has told friends in recent weeks that he believes he could be indicted, according to one of those people,” the report noted.

Trump Jr. had reportedly told investigators that he did not inform his father about the meeting, but reports indicated that Mueller has evidence he did, NY Magazine reported. Mueller has already nabbed some top Trump officials for lying to investigators, including erstwhile National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

As the report suggested, if Donald Trump Jr. knowingly lied under oath to investigators then it could point to something larger he was trying to hide. Though many have taken aim at Donald Trump himself, there have not yet been any reports connecting the president directly to the Trump Tower meeting.

The details of a potential Mueller indictment against Donald Trump Jr. remain to be seen. But if he did lie under oath, the obvious question is why https://t.co/vkyVUC5pvN — New York Magazine (@NYMag) November 7, 2018

The Democrats’ victory on Tuesday could help provide new protection to Robert Mueller to complete his work. Democrats were able to win back the House, giving them control of committees and providing some breathing room for Mueller to continue the investigation without interference, CNN reported.

“Tuesday’s seismic shift in power provides crucial — though imperfect — protection for Mueller against political forces that might seek to suppress or stifle his ultimate investigative findings,” the report noted.

Because the Republicans were able to not only keep the Senate but increase their margin by flipping Democratic seats, impeachment of Donald Trump is still seen as a remote possibility, given that it will take a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict. But that would do nothing to protect Donald Trump Jr. if he were to face indictment.