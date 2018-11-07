Sorry Everyone, ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Will Not Be Released In March

A viral post claiming that the third season of the hit Netflix original series would be released on March 7, 2019 has been deemed a hoax.

Fans anxiously awaiting the third season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi original series Stranger Things were victims of yet another viral hoax spread across social media.

According to What’s on Netflix, a fan site dedicated to the streaming platform, a Facebook post featuring a season three poster and a release date of March 7, 2019 is completely fake. The post has been shared over 100,000 times, which is no surprise considering how popular the show has come to be since its debut in July of 2016.

The Facebook group behind the post is called “Netflix Fans” and is to be avoided “like the plague,” per the advice of What’s on Netflix — as it’s administrators are creating and spreading fake news for “a few quick likes and shares.” Shortly before the fake Stranger Things post was released, another post claimed that season two of another popular Netflix series, The End of the F***ing World, would begin January 15, 2019, which has also been deemed false by What’s on Netflix. Both hoax posts were also tagged with merchandise sold by the Facebook group.

Other recent rumors regarding new additions to Netflix include Disney’s Hannah Montana, debunked by the Inquisitr over the weekend, as well as the entire Harry Potter series, which — as explained in a separate Inquisitr article — Netflix has obtained rights to stream in a few regions, though not in the United States.

While fans are sure to be disappointed that they won’t get to binge season three during the coming spring season, they should be delighted to know that the wait won’t be much longer. A teaser released by the show in July announced that the third season’s premiere would be sometime during the summer of 2019.

“The Duffer brothers and Shawn Levy have worked really hard,” Netflix’s VP of original series Cindy Holland explained during the streaming service’s summer TCA press tour, E! News reported. “They understand that the stakes are high, they want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year, so they really want to take the time to get it right.”

“It’s going to be a fantastic season,” she continued, assuring it would be “worth the wait.”

Yesterday, the show’s cast — as well as fans across the world — celebrated “Stranger Things Day” — a holiday created by Netflix honoring the TV show. Why on November 6, you may be wondering? Because that is the date of Will Byers’ disappearance back in 1983, the event that began the sci-fi series.

According to Atlanta Magazine, Stranger Things spent most of October in production in Atlanta, primarily in Gwinnett Place Mall. The locale will be used to portray the Starcourt Mall, which will be featured in season three.