Man Accused Of Raping A Two-Week-Old Baby In Ireland Refused Bail

A man in Ireland, who allegedly raped a two-week-old baby, has been refused bail at Newry magistrates court on Wednesday. The “grotesque” details of the case were withheld from open court.

According to a news report by the Belfast Telegraph, the incident was reported on September 29 in the Annalong area of County Down. A 25-year-old man was consequently arrested on October 2.

The accused — whose name cannot be revealed for legal reasons — is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, and sexual assault of a two-week-old baby. Per the report, the accused denied the charges — but admitted that the baby was in his sole custody when the alleged incident took place, between 10.30 p.m. to 8.30 a.m.

A document on the child’s injuries was handed to the court by the prosecution. Said document was accepted by the judge, the Belfast Telegraph said.

As the report detailed, a PSNI detective constable objected to the bail application because the address provided to the court was outside the jurisdiction of the Republic of Ireland. According to the explanation of the detective, the objection was raised because the address belongs to the father of the accused — an alcoholic — therefore, he would not be able to “keep tabs” on the defendant.

The detective further said that the defendant’s “sister and a one-year-old child would ‘frequent’ the family home,” and added that if the accused absconded, there would be procedural complications — as an EU arrest warrant would be required.

Concerns were also raised regarding the serious nature of the offenses. which could “lead to a valid risk of public disorder ‘crystallizing’ if the accused was released,” the report said.

The defense, on the other hand, argued that his client’s “respected business family was standing by him and are prepared to enter a cash surety of £10,000.”

It was said that the accused would be “close enough to the border to enter Newry each day to sign at a PSNI station if allowed to be bailed to the southern address.”

The defense barrister said that the “case will take some time to get to a full hearing.”

“The seriousness of the crime cannot prevent bail. He is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

The application was refused by District Judge, Eamonn King, who said that he could not be “satisfied that any conditions could be imposed to allow for bail.”

The accused has been remanded back into custody at Maghaberry Prison, and the case has been adjourned until December 5.