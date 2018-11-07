Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Refusing To Spoil The Royal Baby, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are refusing to have a spoiled rotten child, and they’re already planning out how they want to raise their upcoming little bundle of joy.

According to a Nov. 7 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to have their parenting style planned out. Markle, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, is not going to allow the Royal Baby to be spoiled and wants her children to be hard workers.

Markle, who came from humble beginnings, reportedly wants to raise her children with a strong sense of work ethic, and plans to “bring up children who know the values of normal things in life.”

In addition, sources reveal that the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, the Duke, will push their children to live the most normal lives possible, despite being born into England’s Royal Family.

This means that when they are old enough, Harry and Meghan’s children will interact with the public, be expected to do chores around the palace, and even have jobs to make their own money.

“Meghan will take her kids on a subway. They’ll have chores, and jobs one day. They won’t be spoiled,” the source dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy and has been feeling well. The Duchess reportedly had her 12-week scan last month and is in good health.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and the Royal Family are said to be over the moon about another Royal Baby joining the ranks. Harry’s older brother, Prince William, is reportedly “Delighted” about becoming an uncle, and can’t wait for his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to meet their new baby cousin next year.

Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his father, Prince Charles, are also said to be thrilled about Harry and Meghan’s new little bundle of joy, which is due in the spring of 2019.

Meanwhile, Markle is reportedly enjoying being apart of the Royal Family and is learning the ropes as she and Harry’s marriage progresses.

“Meghan is enjoying the Royal lifestyle, and one thing that has changed for her since becoming Royalty is the scrutiny and pressure she is under for her daily fashion choices. Meghan is now in constant contact with her favorite designers and clothing manufacturers to makes sure she always looks the part. Meghan is quickly learning how to manage the stress and work needed to look good daily,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently fulfilling all of their royal obligations, despite the Duchess being in the early stages of pregnancy.