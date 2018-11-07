Olivia Culpo Leans On Family As Danny Amendola Hits The Beach Following Their Split

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola are both dealing with their recent split in different ways.

According to a Nov. 6 report by Us Weekly, Danny Amendola is spending time with his pals, while Olivia Culpo has been leaning on her family during the break up drama.

Culpo has been busy posting to social media about spending time with her family. She’s posted a ton of photos to her feed and Instagram stories, which have included her snuggling up to her baby nephew, and spending time with her siblings.

Olivia and her family even headed out to a bar to sing karaoke recently, and the Sports Illustrated model belted out a ballad that had the entire establishment cheering.

Meanwhile, Amendola is getting over the break up blues with a little help from his friends. On Tuesday, the NFL star was photographed hitting the beach with his buddies. He donned a black t-shirt, dark shorts, and a pair of white and orange Nike sneakers for the outing. He also sported a pair of sunglasses for the beach trip.

Danny’s beach trip was in the same spot where he was photographed getting flirty with Miami sports reporter, Bianca Peters, which ultimately led to his his split with Olivia.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola may not have been well suited for one another. A source recently told Radar Online that the model is “never around,” and that it’s unusual for the pair to even be in the same city together.

As for the photos of Amendola getting handsy with Bianca Peters, Culpo was allegedly furious over the snapshots, and is the one who pulled the plug on the relationship.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” the source stated.

After the split was revealed in the media, Olivia took to social media to take a jab at Danny, showing a photo of herself wearing an expensive $12K Rolex watch that was seemingly supposed to be a birthday gift for Amendola.

“Looks like this is my present now. HAPPY BDAY TO ME,” Culpo wrote in a post on Amendola’s 33rd birthday, which she later deleted.

Although neither Olivia Culpo or Danny Amendola have officially confirmed the split, the model has been hinting about it on social media in posts such as with the Rolex, and in quotes and sayings about life.