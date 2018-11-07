Navy Sailors In Charge Of Nuclear Reactor Caught After Allegedly Using & Selling LSD

Navy officials confirmed that 14 sailors are facing disciplinary action after being caught using and selling LSD. The sailors, who are stationed aboard the Japan-based Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, work in the nuclear reactor department. According to the Navy Times, the reactors aboard the carrier are safe, and all of the sailors have been removed from all duties.

Two of the sailors involved in the alleged drug ring are heading to court-martial for using, possessing and distributing LSD. Machinist’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Andrew W. Miller is facing charges of using, possessing and trafficking the drug in January and February of this year. Electrician’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Sean M. Gevero is charged with possession of LSD and the anabolic steroid nandrolone decanoate.

Another 10 were disciplined for charges related to the hallucinogenic drug. A 15th sailor not part of the ship’s nuclear department was also administratively disciplined. All of the sailors facing charges or who have bee charged come from a department of 400 personnel, except for the 15th sailor.

Pending the findings of a Naval Criminal Investigation Services probe, the 15 sailors were all removed from duty. The navy said that the initial probe was over, but investigations continue, with at least three other sailors still under review.

“The U.S. Navy takes allegations of misconduct very seriously,” said 7th Fleet spokesman Lt. Joe Keiley. “All accused Sailors are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

The Navy also reviewed the work of the sailors to be certain that everything was in accordance with Navy policy.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Ronald Reagan leadership reviewed the work previously performed by the accused sailors and no improper work was identified,” Keiley said in an email.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Keiley also assured people that the nuclear reactors were safe.

“Due to the defense in depth of the design and operation of the propulsion plants, the reactors aboard (the Reagan) remain safe,” he said.

The story originally broke when the Wall Street Journal exposed the alleged drug ring in an article in February. After the news went public, Japanese officials opened their own investigation into the situation to determine if any of the drugs were sold to or purchased from local citizens.

“Kanagawa prefectural police conducted an investigation into a Sailor’s alleged involvement in drug distribution, and the case was dropped by the local prosecutors’ office May 30,” Keiley said.

Trial dates have not been set and none of the sailors or their counsel has responded to requests for comment.