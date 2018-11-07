Khloe Kardashian Has Doubts About Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still trying to make their relationship work following the basketball player’s shocking cheating scandal earlier this year. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly has some major doubts when it comes to her baby daddy.

According to a Nov. 7 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is very “skeptical” about her romance with Tristan Thompson. She is seemingly trying to move past his infidelity, but she will never forget what he did to her, and how it made her feel.

“Khloe is skeptical of Tristan at the moment,” an insider revealed, adding that Kardashian doubts “that things will ever be completely, perfectly rectified.”

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. To make matters worse, Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True, just two days later.

Meanwhile, although Khloe was seen cheering Tristan on at one of his recent games in Cleveland, sources claim that their relationship still “isn’t on solid ground.”

The cheating scandal drama was caught by KUWTK cameras, and was recently revealed in a new episode, where Khloe’s reaction, as well as the reactions of her famous family members were finally shown to fans.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson allegedly feels horrible after seeing the latest episode of the reality series, and realizing exactly what he put Khloe Kardashian through with his cheating.

“Tristan is full of regret after seeing how much he hurt not only Khloe but the whole Kardashian family by his actions. After watching the latest episode of KUWTK, Tristan feels pretty horrible about what he put Khloe and her whole family through because of his poor decisions,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Tristan feels like a jerk and feels like he never meant to hurt the ones he loves. He feels bad that he betrayed Khloe’s love and trust, especially during a critical time in their relationship, just as she was about to give birth to his baby,” the source added.

During the episode, Kardashian took to Twitter to interact with friends and reveal details about how she was feeling during that difficult time. Khloe admitted that she was glad cameras were with her in Cleveland when she and Tristan had it out about his cheating, and that she made a decision to put her feelings aside for the birth of their daughter.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!