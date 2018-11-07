Demi Lovato Is Balancing Her Time Between Halfway House & Home In Los Angeles

Demi Lovato made a return to social media yesterday but it looks like she’s not completely ready to go back to life as a huge star.

TMZ reports that the singer will continue to spend some of her time in a halfway house in Los Angeles where she can be around counselors and other people who are in recovery. According to TMZ, she’ll be at the sober house for three days of the week. The rest of her time will be spent at a private home in L.A.

Three months ago, Lovato suffered a drug overdose that could have been fatal. She was found unconscious in her home and, as the Huffington Post reports, she entered rehab soon after a two-week stay in the hospital. Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction and this was her third stint in rehab.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Lovato wrote on Instagram in August. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

As TMZ reports, the “Confident” singer was recently spotted for the first time since she entered rehab. Lovato was photographed at a popular restaurant for celebs in L.A with fashion designer Henry Levy. According to Entertainment Tonight, Levy is reportedly Lovato’s “sober buddy.”

“Henry and Demi met a few years ago in rehab,” a source told ET. “They hit it off immediately and became fast friends. Henry takes his sober life very seriously and, when Demi sadly relapsed, they lost touch for some time.”

Levy is the designer behind the label Enfants Riches Déprimé which means “Rich Depressed Kids.” In a previous interview with Complex Magazine, Levy confessed that he’d been struggling with addiction since he was a teenager. He entered rehab when he was 15-years-old and revealed that he’d relapsed several times in his life, which sounds a lot like Demi Lovato’s story. It makes him sound like someone who could really help her to maintain her sobriety.

“Henry is exactly the friend Demi needs right now. He is a perfect sober friend for her,” Entertainment Tonight’s source added. “Her friends feel he is a positive influence on her.”

Despite her recent health challenges, Lovato made time to vote in the midterm elections and encouraged her fans to do the same.

“I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself at a polling station. “One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!”